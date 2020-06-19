Fase 3 | In Puglia +278 posti in terapia intensiva

Condividi

Nuovo piano ospedaliero post covid per la Puglia: il documento che prevede 99,8 milioni di investimenti e 278 posti letto in più in terapia intensiva è stato inviato al Ministero della Salute

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento