Fase 3 | Il comparto Wedding stenta a decollare

Nonostante il contributo regionale e la Fase 3 ormai in stato avanzato, il settore wedding & banqueting stenta a decollare. Pochi gli sposi che hanno confermato la data delle nozze in questa estate 2020

