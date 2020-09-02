F. Andria | Manzo: “E’ stato un ottimo ritiro per conoscersi”

Ultimi giorni di ritiro per la Fidelis Andria. Il centrocampista Manzo e' considerato un punto di riferimento per i piu' giovani.

