Ex Ilva, il nodo altoforno 2 congela la trattativa

Trattativa congelata in attesa della decisione del Tribunale del riesame sulla facoltà d’uso dell’Altoforno 2. Il verdetto del collegio potrebbe arrivare nelle prossime ore.

