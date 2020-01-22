Ex Ilva | Allarme dei sindacati: esplosioni in acciaieria 2

  • Home
  • Cronaca
  • Ex Ilva | Allarme dei sindacati: esplosioni in acciaieria 2

Condividi

Potrebbe essere un vertice a Davos tra il premier Giuseppe Conte e i rappresentanti di Arcelor Mittal a sbloccare la trattativa sul futuro del siderurgico.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento