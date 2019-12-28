Entro febbraio, 23 nuovi bus ibridi in città

Il Comune di Bari rafforza il parco mezzi Amtab pubblicando la gara per l'acquisto dei 23 nuovi bus, che scadrà a febbraio. Entreranno in circolazione entro l’estate

