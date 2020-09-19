Election day | Insediati i seggi: ecco come votare

3,5 milioni di pugliesi, 8 candidati presidenti, 29 liste, 1300 aspiranti consiglieri. Sono i numeri delle Regionali 2020, una tornata elettorale che sarà ricordata per la messa in campo delle norme anticovid

