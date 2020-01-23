Editoria | Fnsi: “In dieci anni persi 3 mila posti di lavoro”

  • Home
  • Lavoro
  • Editoria | Fnsi: “In dieci anni persi 3 mila posti di lavoro”

Condividi

3mila posti di lavoro in meno in dieci anni, sono i numeri della crisi dell' editoria. Le associazioni dei giornalisti chiedono con un urgenza un tavolo su precariato e istituto di previdenza della categoria

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento