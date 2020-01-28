Economia | Pil e imprese: cresce la Puglia

Pil pugliese cresciuto dell'1,4% nel 2018 e soldo positivo del numero delle imprese. Dati tutti in crescita per la nostra regione da Istat e Unioncamere

