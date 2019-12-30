Eccellenza pugliese, tranne il Martina, bilancio positivo

  Eccellenza pugliese, tranne il Martina, bilancio positivo

Il campionato di Eccellenza pugliese saluta il 2019. Continua il testa a testa tra Corato e Molfetta mentre per il Martina e' un anno da dimenticare.

