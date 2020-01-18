Eccellenza Pugliese | il programma del 19° turno

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Eccellenza Pugliese | il programma del 19° turno

Condividi

L'Eccellenza Pugliese è giunta alla diciannovesima giornata. Noi del Gruppo Distante trasmetteremo in diretta la sfida tra San Severo e Barletta. Vediamo il quadro.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento