Droga: operazione “Anno zero”, pioggia di arresti nel nord barese

Si chiama Anno Zero ed è la vasta operazione dei carabinieri che chiude il cerchio sul fitto traffico di droga nel nord barese ma con sodalizi attivi fin nel Salento, a Lecce e Brindisi. Pioggia di arresti, il blitz nella notte.

