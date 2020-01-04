Donna ferita da pistola all’addome, si cerca il marito

Condividi

Non sarebbe in pericolo di vita la donna che ieri ha raggiunto il Policlinico di Bari con un colpo di pistola all’addome. Gli inquirenti cercano il marito, attualmente irreperibile. Il gesto forse scatenato da una lite familiare

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento