De Laurentiis: “Partita difficilissima, mi è mancato il pubblico”

Il presidente Luigi De Laurentiis ha ammesso che nel finale di gara ha temuto la reazione degli avversari,ma soprattutto ha ammesso che gli è mancato il pubblico del “San Nicola”.

