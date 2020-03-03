Cultura | Torna nelle chiese di Polignano “Ad Libitum” festival

Tre mesi tra concerti, spettacoli teatrali e seminari con oltre 80 artisti coinvolti nelle chiese di Polignano a mare. È l’edizione numero sei dell’Ad Libitum festival

