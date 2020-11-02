Cultura | Gigi Proietti nel ricordo del Kursaal

Il ricordo del grande Gigi Proietti, morto nella notte e nel giorno del suo 80esimo compleanno. Nel 2001 è stata direttore artistico del Kursaal di Buompastore

