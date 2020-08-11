Cronaca | Secondo assalto a blindato nel Foggiano fallito in 20 giorni

Secondo assalto a blindato sulla A14, all'latezza di Cerignola in soli 20 giorni. Simili le modalità d'azione e stesso numero di malvimenti. Che siano gli stessi?

