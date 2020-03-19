Covid19 |Le imprese tessili di Bisceglie producono mascherine

  • Home
  • Attualità
  • Covid19 |Le imprese tessili di Bisceglie producono mascherine

Condividi

Se il comparto delle confezioni si arresta per l'emergenza covid, le imprese di Bisceglie pensano alla riconversione e iniziano a produrre mascherine

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento