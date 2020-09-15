Covid | Scuole, dipendenti positivi tra Bari e Bitritto. Istituti chiusi

A Bitritto una dipendente, a Bari una operatrice. Due casi di positività al covid 19 in altrettante scuole tra capoluogo e provincia: stop alle attività programmate da questa settimana.

