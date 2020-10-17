Covid | Il nuovo Dpcm arriva Lunedì

Potrebbe arrivare lunedì pomeriggio il nuovo dpcm del governo conte. Salvi i servizi alla persona ma forse non palestre e piscine. In conferenza Stato – Regioni, la scuola e le attività produttive e di servizio

