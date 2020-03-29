Covid | Conte: “4,3 mld ai comuni e 400 mln per bonus spesa”

  • Home
  • Attualità
  • Covid | Conte: “4,3 mld ai comuni e 400 mln per bonus spesa”

Condividi

Subito disponibile il fondo solidarietà per i Comuni con 400 milioni destinate alle famiglie meno abbienti. È questo il nuovo dpcm approvato in Consiglio dei Ministri

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento