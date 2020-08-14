Covid | Caos ordinanza, agenzie viaggi prese d’assalto

Con il caos ordinanza e tamponi in corso, i pugliesi hanno preferito disdire le vacanze verso Spagna, Grecia e Malta e chi ci rimette sono le agenzie viaggi

