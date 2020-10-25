Covid | Bari, viaggio nella Terapia Intensiva Respiratoria

Siamo entrati in Terapia Intensiva del Policlinico di Bari dove i malati combattono contro un virus chiamato sars cov 2, il coronavirus.

