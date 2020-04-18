Covid 19 | Tre macro aree per l’exit strategy

Condividi

Filtrano le prime indiscrezioni sulla road map del governo sulla Fase 2. Palazzo Chigi: "Ipotesi che sono ancora allo studio e quindi non possono essere in alcun modo considerate definitive".

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento