Covid-19 | Soleto parziali i dati sui contagi, si chiede chiarezza alla Asl

Nella struttura che ospita 83 anziani a Soleto, in provincia di Lecce, ci sono nuovi contagi da Covid-19. Il sindaco e i parenti degli anziani chiedono maggiore chiarezza alla Asl

