Covid 19 | Regione: ok in commissione a legge emergenza

Condividi

Via libera all'unanimità. Le risorse distribuite ai comuni pugliesi, in proporzione al numero degli abitanti censiti, sono poco meno di 9,5 milioni di euro.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento