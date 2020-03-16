Covid 19 | Puglia, nove ospedali per essere pronti al picco

  Covid 19 | Puglia, nove ospedali per essere pronti al picco

Quasi 1800 posti letto e nove ospedali a fare da perno: la Regione Puglia si prepara al picco dei contagi da Covid 19. Attesi 2000 casi.

