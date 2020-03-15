Covid 19 | Il fine settimana del #restoacasa

Capoluoghi deserti nel fine settimana del #restoacasa. A Trani, il Sindaco Bottaro chiede l'aiuto dell'esercito per dissuadere i trasgressori delle disposizioni.

