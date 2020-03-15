Covid 19 | Flash mob dai balconi, Conte: “Abbraccio collettivo”

  • Home
  • Cronaca
  • Covid 19 | Flash mob dai balconi, Conte: “Abbraccio collettivo”

Condividi

A Mezzogiorno un lungo applauso dedicato agli operatori sanitari, nel pomeriggio musica dai balconi: i flash mob uniscono l'Italia. E passano anche dalla Puglia.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento