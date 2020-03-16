Covid-19 | Dall’Olanda individuato il primo anticorpo per neutralizzare il virus

Condividi

Il team di ricercatori guidato dal prof. Frank Grosveld dell’università di Utrecht ha individuato il primo anticorpo monoclonale al mondo in grado di sconfiggere il Covid-19

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento