Covid 19 | Contagiati 72 operatori sanitari in Puglia

Condividi

In Puglia 72 operatori sanitari ospedalieri sono stati contagiati dal coronavirus. A dirlo è un documento della task force regionale: "Rischio di potenziali focolai nelle strutture".

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento