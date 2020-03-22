Covid 19 | Bari, panchine interdette e giardini chiusi

Primo giorno nel capoluogo, dopo l'ordinanza del Ministero della Salute. Panchine interdette con il nastro bianco e rosso e giardini chiusi.

