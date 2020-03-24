Covid 19 | Aziende metalmeccaniche spengono i motori

Produzione sospesa fino al 3 aprile. La misura coinvolgerà Bosch, Oerlikon Graziano, Magneti Marelli, Skf e Magna International, nella zona industriale di Bari.

