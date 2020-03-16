Covid 19 | Uno spot in salsa barese per il claim #iorestoacasa

L’agenzia di comunicazione barese Proforma ne sforna un’altra delle sue e usa una nota pubblicità degli anni Novanta per incentivare l’hashtag #iorestoacasa

