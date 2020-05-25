Corsano (LE) | Processioni annullate, al collasso il settore pirotecnico

  Corsano (LE) | Processioni annullate, al collasso il settore pirotecnico

Estate senza feste patronali, a risentirne è anche il settore pirotecnico. Dal Salento l'invito ai vescovi e ai comitati festa a non mollare.

