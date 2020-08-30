Coronavirus | Su i contagi. Al via i test per personale scolastico

  • Home
  • Coronavirus
  • Coronavirus | Su i contagi. Al via i test per personale scolastico

Condividi

A Bari la più alta concentrazione di contagi da Coronavirus. Da lunedì test per docenti delle scuole pubbliche. Attivati tre ambulatori a Bari, Putignano e Molfetta.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento