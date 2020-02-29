Coronavirus | Percorsi dedicati negli ospedali baresi

Coronavirus. Un percorso dedicato ai sospetti casi è stato istituito all'interno del pronto soccorso del Policlinico di Bari mentre al Di Venere è entrata in funzione la tenda pneumatica della croce rossa

