Coronavirus | Escluso terzo caso sospetto in Puglia

Condividi

Non è affetta da Coronavirus la 43enne di Ruffano che, venerdì, era arrivata all'ospedale Vito Fazi di Lecce dopo essere rientrata dalla Cina. A confermarlo, dopo gli esami, il dipartimento Salute della Regione.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento