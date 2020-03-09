Coronavirus | Di Maio appoggia Spadafora: stop ai campionati

Il ministro degli esteri Di Maio appoggia la volontà del ministro Spadafora di stoppare tutti i campionati di calcio già dal prossimo fine settimana.

