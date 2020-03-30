Coronavirus | Da Lecce a Foggia l’omaggio delle forze dell’ordine ai medici

Da nord a sud della Puglia il lungo omaggio delle forze dell'ordine ai medici. Sono i combattenti in prima linea contro l'epidemia, i nostri angeli in questa dura battaglia.

