Coronavirus | Confesercenti contraria a nuovo Dpcm

Condividi

Le misure contenute nel nuovo Dpcm rischiano di mettere in ginocchio il settore della ristorazione. Pugno duro di Confesercenti che chiede al Governo centrale di rivederle

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento