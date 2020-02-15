Coronavirus | Aiuti sanitari decollati da Brindisi

Emergenza coronavirus. 18 tonnellate di materiale medico – sanitario come mascherine, tute, occhiali e termometri sono partite questo pomeriggio dalla base Onu di Brindisi.

