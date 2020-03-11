Coronavirus | Giunta Regionale a sostegno di Cultura e Turismo

Pacchetto di provvedimenti a vantaggio di Cultura e Turismo. È quanto ha deliberato la giunta regionale in questi tempi di Coronavirus.

