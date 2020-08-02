Commemorazione | Strage di Bologna, Bari ricorda le sue vittime

  Commemorazione | Strage di Bologna, Bari ricorda le sue vittime

Anche Bari ha ricordato la terribile strage di Bologna. Dopo 40 anni si attende ancora verità, 7 delle 85 vittime innocenti erano baresi.

