Cobas: “Ospedali luogo del contagio”. Asl Brindisi: “Tutto a norma”

Condividi

Cobas: "Gli ospedali sono il luogo del contagio". Pronta la risposta di Giuseppe Pasqualone, direttore generale dell'Asl Brindisi: "Tutto a norma".

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento