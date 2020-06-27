Cinema | Moss torna in Puglia per il suo Viaggio a sorpresa

  • Home
  • Cinema
  • Cinema | Moss torna in Puglia per il suo Viaggio a sorpresa

Condividi

Ronn Moss – il celebre Ridge Forrester di Beautiful – torna in Puglia per continuare le riprese di Viaggio a Sorpresa, la pellicola che lo vedrà protagonista insieme a tanti attori del panorama regionale

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento