Cinema | ‘Il ladro di giorni’, nuovo film per Scamarcio

  • Home
  • Cultura
  • Cinema | ‘Il ladro di giorni’, nuovo film per Scamarcio

Condividi

Irruzione a sorpresa in una multisala di Bari dei due protagonisti del nuovo film di Guido Lombardi, Il Ladro di Giorni: gli attori Riccardo Scamarcio e il giovanissimo Augusto Lazzaro.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento