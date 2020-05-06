Ciclismo | Giro d’Italia, confermata la partenza a ottobre

Il giro d’Italia ripartirà ad ottobre e toccherà la nostra Puglia. Confermate, al momento, le tappe che passavano dalla nostra Regione.

