Champions League | pesante stop turco per l'Happy Casa Brindisi

  Champions League | pesante stop turco per l'Happy Casa Brindisi

Torna con una solo punto l'Happy Casa Brindisi dalla trasferta in Turchia contro il Besiktas. La sconfitta però non spegne le speranze degli uomini di coach Vitucci.

