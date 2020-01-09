Champions League: Happy Casa Brindisi – JDA Dijon 88-94

L'Happy Casa Brindisi non è riuscita a battere in Champions League i primi della classe del Dijon. I francesi hanno battuto i brindisini al Palapentassuglia.

